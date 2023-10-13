skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Risk Factors for Suicidal Behavior

  • Preoccupation with, well-defined plans for, family history of, and/or previous attempts at suicide

  • Depression (especially when accompanied by anxiety, as part of major depression or bipolar disorder, or associated with recent hospitalization) and other mental disorders

  • Substance or alcohol use disorders

  • Being the victim of bullying (for example, cyberbullying, social rejection, discrimination, humiliation, disgrace)

  • Aggressive or impulsive behavior

  • Traumatic childhood experiences, including physical or sexual abuse

  • Medical illness, particularly one that is painful or disabling, or affects the brain

  • Bereavement or loss

  • Feelings of sadness or hopelessness (when persistent)

  • Living alone

  • Relationship conflict

  • Work disruption (for example, unemployment) and periods of transition (for example, going from active duty to veteran status, retiring)

  • Financial stress from economic downturns, debt, or underemployment

  • Legal problems

In these topics