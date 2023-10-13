Physical Causes and Features of Chronic Abdominal Pain
Cause*
Common Features†
Tests‡
Disorders of the digestive tract
In children, not growing as expected (failure to thrive)
Abdominal bloating and often diarrhea or light-colored, bulky, and unusually foul-smelling stools that may appear oily
Symptoms that worsen when people eat foods containing wheat products (which contain gluten)
Blood tests to measure levels of antibodies produced when people with celiac disease eat foods containing gluten
Biopsy of the upper small intestine
Cholecystitis (inflammation of the gallbladder), if chronic
Recurring crampy pain in the upper right part of the abdomen
Ultrasonography to look for gallstones
Usually no discomfort, but if the colon is partially blocked, possibly crampy discomfort
Sometimes blood in stool (blood may be visible or detected during a doctor's examination)
Weight loss
Imaging tests such as CT of the colon after drinking a contrast agent (CT colonography)
Hard, less frequent bowel movements that are difficult to pass
Crampy pain in the lower abdomen that decreases after a bowel movement
Sometimes pain during a bowel movement
A doctor’s examination, including thorough dietary history
Recurring episodes of severe pain with fever, loss of appetite, weight loss, and diarrhea
Colonoscopy
Imaging of the small intestine (CT scan, MRI, or CT enterography)
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (sometimes related to a hiatus hernia)
Heartburn (burning pain that begins in the upper abdomen and travels up to the throat, sometimes with an acid taste in the mouth)
Sometimes chest pain
Sometimes a cough, hoarseness, or both
Symptoms sometimes worsened by lying down
Relief with antacids
Often only a doctor's examination plus trying treatment with medications to suppress acid production (if symptoms are relieved, the cause is probably gastroesophageal reflux disease)
Sometimes endoscopy of the upper digestive tract (examination of the esophagus and stomach using a flexible viewing tube), x-rays of the upper digestive tract after barium is given by mouth (barium swallow), or testing for presence of acid reflux with a pH probe
Bloating, cramps, passing of gas (flatulence), and diarrhea after consuming milk products
Sometimes a breath test to detect hydrogen, indicating undigested lactose
A diet that excludes foods containing lactose (elimination diet) to determine whether those foods trigger the symptoms
Constant pain in the upper abdomen, often radiating to the back
Weight loss
Sometimes jaundice
CT
MRI/MRCP
Pancreatitis, if chronic or accompanied by a pancreatic pseudocyst
Episodes of severe pain in the upper middle of the abdomen
Sometimes diarrhea and fat in stool
Usually in people known to have had acute pancreatitis
Blood tests to measure levels of an enzyme produced by the pancreas
Imaging tests such as CT or MRI/MRCP
Stool tests (for chronic pancreatitis)
Parasitic infections (particularly giardiasis)
Recent travel to developing countries, ingestion of water from streams or lakes, or contact with people with the infection
Cramps, flatulence, and diarrhea
Examination of stool to check for parasites or their eggs
Stomach pain relieved by eating food and taking antacids
May awaken people at night
May be caused by use of NSAIDs
Endoscopy and biopsy for Helicobacter (H.) pylori (bacteria that can cause peptic ulcers)
Sometimes an H. pylori breath test or a stool test
Scar tissue that develops around the intestines (adhesions) in people who have had abdominal surgery
Crampy discomfort accompanied by nausea and sometimes vomiting
Upper GI series (x-rays taken of the stomach and small intestine after drinking liquid barium) and other x-rays of the small intestine
CT scan
Indigestion or mild pain
Often tiny amounts of blood in stool (detectable only during a doctor's examination)
Typically in older adults
Endoscopy of the esophagus and stomach
Crampy pain with several separate episodes of bloody diarrhea
Typically in young adults
Sigmoidoscopy or colonoscopy
Biopsy of the rectum or colon
Kidney and urinary tract disorders
Frequent urinary tract infections
Typically in children
Intravenous urography or CT
Ultrasonography
Pain in the side (flank) that comes and goes, often in people known to have stones
Sometimes fever
Dark or bloody urine
Urinalysis
CT or intravenous urography
Reproductive system disorders (in women)
Discomfort mainly before or during menstrual periods
Laparoscopy
Vague discomfort in the lower abdomen
Ultrasonography of the pelvis
Bloating
Sometimes a mass in the pelvis detected during a doctor's examination
Ultrasonography of the pelvis
Systemic disorders
Recurring attacks of severe abdominal pain and vomiting
Sometimes muscle weakness, seizures, and mental disturbances (such as irritation or agitation)
In some types of porphyria, blistering of the skin when exposed to sunlight
Urine and blood tests to check for substances (porphyrins) produced during the attacks
Cannabis (marijuana) use (cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome)
Persistent nausea, vomiting, and indigestion
Usually develops after longstanding cannabis use
Relief after a hot shower or goes away after people stop using marijuana
A doctor's examination
Urine drug test
Family members who have the disorder
Episodes of abdominal pain lasting 48 to 72 hours and often accompanied by fever
Starting during childhood or adolescence
Genetic testing
Symptoms that develop only after eating certain foods such as seafood
An elimination diet
Immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis (formerly Henoch-Schönlein purpura)
A reddish-purple rash of tiny dots (petechiae) or larger splotches (purpura) on the arms, legs, buttocks, and top of the feet
Achy, tender, swollen joints
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
Blood in stool detected during a doctor's examination
Biopsy of affected skin
Crampy abdominal pain
Mental changes such as a reduced attention span, confusion, and altered behavior
Loss of appetite, vomiting, and constipation
Achy joints
Usually only in workers exposed to lead
More often in young children who live in houses in which lead-based paint (banned in 1978) or lead pipes may have been used
Blood tests to measure the lead level
Severe episodes of abdominal pain lasting over a day
Recurring pain in places other than the abdomen, such as the back, chest, arms, and/or legs
In Black children who typically have family members with the disorder
Blood tests to check for sickle-shaped red blood cells and for the abnormal hemoglobin that characterizes sickle cell disease
* Physical causes are responsible for only about 10% of cases of chronic abdominal pain. Most cases are functional abdominal pain. This table does not include all physical causes of chronic abdominal pain.
† Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
‡ For most people with chronic abdominal pain, doctors typically do basic blood and urine tests such as a complete blood cell count, blood tests to evaluate how the liver and pancreas are functioning, and urinalysis. Other tests are done based on results of these tests and the examination.
CT = computed tomography; MRCP = magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal inflammatory drugs.