Common Types of Angiography
Type
Area to Be Evaluated
Uses
Blood vessels of the heart
With cardiac catheterization, the heart itself
To diagnose coronary artery disease and other heart disorders
To determine whether angioplasty or coronary artery bypass surgery is feasible
To determine the severity of a heart disorder
To identify the cause of chest pain, shortness of breath, or certain other symptoms
To clarify the specific structure of a person’s heart before heart valve replacement surgery
Aortography
Aorta
To check for the following:
Cerebral angiography
Blood vessels of the brain
To check for the following:
Blood vessels of the eye
To evaluate damage to the retina due to diabetes (diabetic retinopathy) or macular degeneration
To evaluate the retina before laser therapy
Peripheral arteriography
Arteries of the arms, legs, and trunk, except the aorta and arteries of the heart
To check for the following:
Pulmonary angiography*
Blood vessels of the lungs
To diagnose pulmonary embolism (blockage by blood clots in the pulmonary arteries, which lead from the heart to the lungs) and identify abnormalities of pulmonary arteries and veins
* CT pulmonary angiography has largely replaced conventional pulmonary angiography because it is less invasive.
CT = computed tomography.