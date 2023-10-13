skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
Organs of the Urinary Tract
Organs of the Urinary Tract
Organs of the Urinary Tract

The urinary tract consists of the kidneys, ureters (tubes that carry urine from the kidneys to the bladder), bladder, and urethra (the tube through which urine flows out of the body). These organs may be injured by blunt force (as occurs in a motor vehicle crash or a fall) or by penetrating force (as results from a gunshot or stabbing). Injuries may also occur unintentionally during surgery.