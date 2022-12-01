Cystinuria is a rare hereditary kidney disorder that results in excretion of the amino acid cystine into the urine, often causing cystine stones to form in the urinary tract.

(See also Introduction to Congenital Kidney Tubular Disorders and Kidney Stones.)

The Nephrons, Glomeruli, and T... video

Cystinuria is caused by an inherited defect of the kidney tubules. The defect causes people to excrete excessive amounts of the amino acid cystine into the urine (amino acids are the building blocks of proteins). The excess cystine causes cystine kidney stones to form in the kidneys, bladder, renal pelvis (the area where urine collects and flows out of the kidney), or ureters (the long, narrow tubes that carry urine from the kidneys to the bladder).

There are two gene abnormalities that cause most cystinuria. The genes are recessive, so people with the disorder must have inherited two abnormal genes, one from each parent ( see Figure: Non–X-Linked (Autosomal) Recessive Disorders). Because two genes are needed when a recessive gene is involved, the parents are carriers of the gene but do not have the syndrome. However, siblings of children with the disorder might have it.

Sometimes, a person who has only one abnormal gene (a carrier), such as a parent of a person who has cystinuria, may excrete larger than normal amounts of cystine into the urine but seldom enough to form cystine stones.

Boys are generally affected more than girls.

Kidney Stones Image

Viewing the Urinary Tract

Symptoms of Cystinuria Although symptoms of cystinuria may occur in infants, they usually start between the ages of 10 years and 30 years. Often, the first symptom is intense pain caused by a spasm of the ureter where a stone becomes lodged. The stone may also become a site where bacteria collect and cause a urinary tract infection or, occasionally, kidney failure.

Diagnosis of Cystinuria Analysis of kidney stones

Urine tests A doctor tests for cystinuria when a person has recurring kidney stones. Stones that have been collected are analyzed. Lab Test Urinalysis Cystine crystals may be seen during a microscopic examination of the urine (urinalysis), and high cystine levels are found in the urine.