Episodes of substance-induced psychosis are common in emergency departments and crisis centers. Many substances may bring on these episodes, including alcohol, amphetamines, cannabis, cocaine, hallucinogens, opioids, phencyclidine (PCP), and sedatives. To be considered substance-induced psychosis, the hallucinations and delusions should be greater than, or last longer than, those that typically characterize simple substance intoxication or withdrawal.
Symptoms are often brief and disappear once the medication that is causing the symptoms is cleared from the body, but psychosis triggered by amphetamines, cocaine, or PCP may last for many weeks.
Treatment
A calm environment
Often a benzodiazepine or antipsychotic medication
In most substance-induced psychoses, stopping the substance and taking an antianxiety or antipsychotic medication is effective.
For psychosis due to medications such as LSD (which stands for lysergic diethylamide), quiet observation may be all that is needed.
It is important for people treated for substance- or medication-induced psychotic disorder to follow up with their doctors to treat any substance use disorder and to determine whether the symptoms are an early stage of schizophrenia or a related disorder.