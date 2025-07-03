Substance- or medication-induced psychotic disorder is characterized by hallucinations and/or delusions due to the direct effects of a substance or medication or withdrawal from a substance or medication in the absence of

Episodes of substance-induced psychosis are common in emergency departments and crisis centers. Many substances may bring on these episodes, including alcohol, amphetamines, cannabis, cocaine, hallucinogens, opioids, phencyclidine (PCP), and sedatives. To be considered substance-induced psychosis, the hallucinations and delusions should be greater than, or last longer than, those that typically characterize simple substance intoxication or withdrawal.

Symptoms are often brief and disappear once the medication that is causing the symptoms is cleared from the body, but psychosis triggered by amphetamines, cocaine, or PCP may last for many weeks.