Exposure therapy

Relaxation and/or breathing techniques (for example, hypnosis)

Sometimes limited use of medications (for example, a benzodiazepine or beta-blocker)

Some people do well without treatment because the situation or object they fear is easy to avoid. Bats and caves are examples. If situations or objects (such as thunderstorms) are commonly encountered, treatment is often needed.

Exposure therapy, a type of cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy, is the treatment of choice. Exposure therapy involves exposing people gradually and repeatedly—in their imagination or sometimes in reality—to whatever triggers their fear. People are also taught relaxation and/or breathing techniques to use before and during exposure. Exposure therapy is repeated until people become comfortable with the anxiety-provoking situation. A therapist can help ensure that the therapy is carried out correctly, although people can do it on their own.

Even people with a phobia of blood or needles respond well to exposure therapy. For example, such people might begin the exposure by just visiting a doctor's office (or perhaps just walking by the office). The next day (or week), they might sit in an exam room with no intention of getting any blood drawn. The next step might be allowing a needle to be brought close to their skin. Exposure may increase quickly or slowly, but eventually people should allow blood to be drawn.

Exposure therapy helps most people who do it faithfully, and even a single exposure therapy session can be effective. It is often the only treatment needed for specific phobias

Hypnosis is another approach that is used successfully in some people. By inducing focused relaxation, hypnosis allows people to accept calming suggestions that relate to the phobic trigger. By subconsciously accepting these suggestions, the person experiences a less intense fight-or-flight response when they encounter that phobic trigger.

Medications are not very useful in helping people overcome specific phobias. An exception is the use of benzodiazepines (antianxiety medications) for some specific phobias. For example, people with flying phobias may use a benzodiazepine prior to boarding the plane. The benzodiazepine alone does not generally eliminate the phobia, but it does allow the person to fly. A beta-blocker such as propranolol may also be used just prior to a fear-provoking event such as public speaking. are not very useful in helping people overcome specific phobias. An exception is the use of benzodiazepines (antianxiety medications) for some specific phobias. For example, people with flying phobias may use a benzodiazepine prior to boarding the plane. The benzodiazepine alone does not generally eliminate the phobia, but it does allow the person to fly. A beta-blocker such as propranolol may also be used just prior to a fear-provoking event such as public speaking.