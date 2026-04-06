Specific phobias involve persistent, unrealistic, intense anxiety about and fear of specific situations, circumstances, or objects.
The anxiety caused by a phobic disorder can interfere with daily living because people avoid certain activities and situations.
The diagnosis is usually obvious based on symptoms.
Treatment usually consists of exposure therapy.
Specific phobias are common anxiety disorders that affect about 8% of women and 3% of men yearly. The most common specific phobias include fear of animals (zoophobia), fear of heights (acrophobia), and fear of thunderstorms (astraphobia or brontophobia). Many people are to some degree afraid of blood, injections, or injury, which can lead to avoidance of blood tests and/or vaccinations. People who have a specific phobia often have more than 1 phobia.
People who have a specific phobia avoid specific situations or objects that trigger their anxiety and fear, or they endure them with great distress, sometimes resulting in a panic attack. However, they recognize that their anxiety is excessive and therefore are aware that they have a problem.
Some specific phobias cause little inconvenience. For example, a city dweller who is afraid of snakes may have no trouble avoiding them. Other specific phobias greatly interfere with functioning. For example, a city dweller who fears elevators may encounter them frequently and thus be routinely faced with a difficult choice: avoid an important work situation, climb many stairs, or endure the elevator ride with great discomfort.
Some Common Phobias*
Phobia
Definition
Acrophobia
Fear of heights
Amathophobia
Fear of dust
Astraphobia
Fear of thunder and lightning
Aviophobia
Fear of flying
Belonephobia
Fear of needles, pins, or other sharp objects
Brontophobia
Fear of thunder
Claustrophobia
Fear of confined spaces
Eurotophobia
Fear of female genitals
Gephyrophobia
Fear of crossing bridges
Hydrophobia
Fear of water
Odontiatophobia
Fear of dentists
Phartophobia
Fear of passing gas in a public place
Phasmophobia
Fear of ghosts
Phobophobia
Fear of having fears or developing a phobia
Spargarophobia
Fear of asparagus
Triskaidekaphobia
Fear of all things associated with the number thirteen
Trypanophobia
Fear of injections
Zoophobia
Fear of animals (usually spiders, snakes, or mice)
* There are over 500 named phobias, listed at the Phobia List website. Most are extremely rare.
Symptoms of Specific Phobias
People with a specific phobia develop marked fear or anxiety in response to a specific object or situation. They may try to manage their fears and anxieties by avoiding the situation or object associated with the phobia.
Diagnosis of Specific Phobias
A doctor's evaluation, based on standard psychiatric diagnostic criteria
Doctors diagnose a specific phobia when people have fear or anxiety that involves all of the following:
Is intense and has been present 6 months or longer
Concerns a specific situation or object
Occurs immediately when the situation or object is encountered
Leads to avoidance of the situation or object
Is out of proportion to the actual danger
Causes significant distress or significantly impairs functioning
Also, doctors rule out other mental health disorders that can cause similar symptoms, such as agoraphobia, social anxiety, or a stress disorder. It is also possible for a person to have a specific phobia along with another mental health condition, such as the anxiety disorders already mentioned, depression, bipolar disorder, substance-related disorders, somatic symptom and related disorders, and personality disorders—particularly dependent personality disorder.
Treatment of Specific Phobias
Exposure therapy
Relaxation and/or breathing techniques (for example, hypnosis)
Sometimes limited use of medications (for example, a benzodiazepine or beta-blocker)
Some people do well without treatment because the situation or object they fear is easy to avoid. Bats and caves are examples. If situations or objects (such as thunderstorms) are commonly encountered, treatment is often needed.
Exposure therapy, a type of cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy, is the treatment of choice. Exposure therapy involves exposing people gradually and repeatedly—in their imagination or sometimes in reality—to whatever triggers their fear. People are also taught relaxation and/or breathing techniques to use before and during exposure. Exposure therapy is repeated until people become comfortable with the anxiety-provoking situation. A therapist can help ensure that the therapy is carried out correctly, although people can do it on their own.
Even people with a phobia of blood or needles respond well to exposure therapy. For example, such people might begin the exposure by just visiting a doctor's office (or perhaps just walking by the office). The next day (or week), they might sit in an exam room with no intention of getting any blood drawn. The next step might be allowing a needle to be brought close to their skin. Exposure may increase quickly or slowly, but eventually people should allow blood to be drawn.
Exposure therapy helps most people who do it faithfully, and even a single exposure therapy session can be effective. It is often the only treatment needed for specific phobias
Hypnosis is another approach that is used successfully in some people. By inducing focused relaxation, hypnosis allows people to accept calming suggestions that relate to the phobic trigger. By subconsciously accepting these suggestions, the person experiences a less intense fight-or-flight response when they encounter that phobic trigger.
Medications are not very useful in helping people overcome specific phobias. An exception is the use of benzodiazepines (antianxiety medications) for some specific phobias. For example, people with flying phobias may use a benzodiazepine prior to boarding the plane. The benzodiazepine alone does not generally eliminate the phobia, but it does allow the person to fly. A beta-blocker such as propranolol may also be used just prior to a fear-provoking event such as public speaking. are not very useful in helping people overcome specific phobias. An exception is the use of benzodiazepines (antianxiety medications) for some specific phobias. For example, people with flying phobias may use a benzodiazepine prior to boarding the plane. The benzodiazepine alone does not generally eliminate the phobia, but it does allow the person to fly. A beta-blocker such as propranolol may also be used just prior to a fear-provoking event such as public speaking.
More Information
The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that The Manual is not responsible for the content of this resource.