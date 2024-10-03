skip to main content
John W. Barnhill, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Psychiatry, Adult Psychotherapy, Mood Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Psychiatric Aspects of Physical Illness, Psychopharmacology

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Certifications

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry (formerly Psychosomatic Medicine)

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Distinguished Life Fellow, American Psychiatric Association; Fellow, Academy of Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry; and elected member, American College of Psychiatrists
  • Miriam G. Wallach Award for Excellence in Humanistic Medical Care, New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medicine, 2018
  • Edith Sabshin Award for Teaching, American Psychoanalytic Association, 2016
  • Nancy C.A. Roeske Certificate in Medical Student Education, American Psychiatric Association, 2012
  • Award for Excellence in Medical Student Teaching, Weill Cornell Medicine, 2005, 2009
  • John F. O'Connor Award for Medical Student Teaching, Columbia Psychoanalytic Center, 2008
  • Best Full Time Faculty Teacher, Psychiatry Residents, New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medicine (Payne Whitney Clinic), 2003
  • Author of 6 books, including Approach to the Psychiatric Patient, 2nd ed, 2019.

