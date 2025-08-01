Mycoplasma Infections

Men feel a mild burning sensation in their urethra (the tube that runs through the penis and drains urine from the bladder out of the body) during urination and may have a clear or cloudy discharge from the penis. There may be only a small amount of discharge, and symptoms may be mild. However, early in the morning, the opening of the penis is often red and blocked by dried secretions. Occasionally, symptoms are more severe, and men may have a frequent urge to urinate, pain when urinating, and a discharge of pus from the penis.

Women with infection of the cervix (the lower part of the uterus that protrudes into the upper part of the vagina) may have few or no symptoms. But some have frequent urges to urinate, pelvic pain, pain when urinating, and a discharge of yellow pus from the vagina or the urethra. Sexual intercourse may be painful for women.

Mycoplasma can also be spread during oral sex, causing infection of the throat (pharyngitis). Pharyngitis can cause a sore throat. Mycoplasma can also be spread during anal sex, causing rectal pain or tenderness and a yellow discharge of pus and mucus from the rectum.