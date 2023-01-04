Proctitis has several causes.

It may result from Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis. It can also result from a sexually transmitted infection (such as gonorrhea, syphilis, Chlamydia trachomatis infection, herpes simplex virus infection, or monkeypox infection), especially among people who engage in anal-receptive intercourse.

Proctitis may also be caused by some bacteria not transmitted sexually, such as Salmonella, or by the use of an antibiotic that destroys normal intestinal bacteria, thus allowing other bacteria to grow in their place (Clostridioides difficile—see Clostridioides difficile-Induced Colitis).

A person whose immune system is impaired is also at increased risk of developing proctitis, particularly from infections by herpes simplex virus or cytomegalovirus.

Another cause of proctitis is radiation therapy directed at or near the rectum, which is commonly used to treat prostate and rectal cancer.