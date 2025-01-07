Most people with loiasis have no symptoms.

Itchy swellings (Calabar swellings) develop mainly on the arms and legs but can develop anywhere on the body. They are thought to be an allergic reaction to substances released by the traveling adult worms. Swellings usually last 1 to 3 days in people who live in areas where the infection is common but occur more often and are more severe in travelers to these areas.

The movement of adult worms across the eye may make the eyes itch or feel irritated. Although movement of adult worms across the eye is unsettling, it usually does not cause permanent damage.

Occasionally, loiasis affects the heart, kidneys, or brain, but symptoms are usually mild.

Urine may contain more protein than usual and a little blood.