Conjunctivitis in newborns can be caused by an infection or by a reaction to chemicals put into the eyes (called chemical conjunctivitis). An infection can be caused by bacteria or viruses.

If certain bacteria are present in the mother's vagina, they can be passed to the newborn during delivery. Such bacteria include Chlamydia, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and others.

Chemical conjunctivitis is a reaction to the eye drops that newborns receive to prevent infection.