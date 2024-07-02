Defenses Against Infection

Usually, the skin prevents invasion by microorganisms unless it is damaged (for example, by an injury, insect bite, or burn).

Mucous membranes, such as the lining of the mouth, nose, vagina, and eyelids, are also effective barriers. Typically, mucous membranes are coated with secretions that fight microorganisms. For example, the mucous membranes of the eyes are bathed in tears, which contain an enzyme called lysozyme that attacks bacteria and helps protect the eyes from infection.

The airways filter out particles that are present in the air that is inhaled. The walls of the passages in the nose and airways are coated with mucus. Microorganisms in the air become stuck to the mucus, which is coughed up or blown out of the nose. Mucus removal is aided by the coordinated beating of tiny hairlike projections (cilia) that line the airways. The cilia sweep the mucus up the airways, away from the lungs.

The digestive tract has a series of effective barriers, including stomach acid, pancreatic enzymes, bile, and intestinal secretions. These substances can kill bacteria or prevent them from multiplying. The contractions of the intestine (peristalsis) move contents of the bowel through the digestive tract, and then defecation moves the contents out of the body. The normal shedding of cells lining the intestine help remove harmful microorganisms.

The urinary tract also has several effective barriers. The bladder is protected by the urethra, the tube that drains urine from the body. In males, the urethra is long enough that bacteria are seldom able to pass through it to reach the bladder, unless the bacteria are unintentionally placed there by catheters or surgical instruments. In females, the urethra is shorter, occasionally allowing external bacteria to pass into the bladder. In both sexes, when the bladder empties, it flushes out any bacteria that reach it.

The vagina is normally acidic. The acidity of the vagina prevents harmful bacteria from growing and helps maintain the number of protective bacteria.