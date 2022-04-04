Female Internal Genital Organs

The uterus is a thick-walled, muscular, pear-shaped organ located in the middle of the pelvis, behind the bladder, and in front of the rectum. The uterus is anchored in position by several ligaments. The main function of the uterus is to sustain a developing fetus.

The uterus consists of the following:

The cervix

The main body (corpus)

The cervix is the lower part of the uterus, which protrudes into the upper part of the vagina. During a pelvic examination, doctors can examine the cervix using a speculum (a metal or plastic instrument that spreads the walls of the vagina apart). Like the vagina, the cervix is lined with a mucous membrane.

Sperm can enter and menstrual blood can exit the uterus through a channel in the cervix (cervical canal). The cervical canal is usually narrow, but during labor, the canal widens to let the baby through.

The cervix is usually a good barrier against bacteria. However, the bacteria that cause sexually transmitted diseases can enter the uterus through the cervix during sexual intercourse.

Did You Know...

The channel through the cervix is lined with cells and glands that secrete mucus. This mucus is thick and impenetrable to sperm until just before ovulation. At ovulation, the mucus becomes clear and elastic (because the level of the hormone estrogen increases). As a result, sperm can swim through the mucus into the uterus to the fallopian tubes, where fertilization can take place.

Almost all pregnancies result from intercourse that occurs during the 3 days before ovulation. However, pregnancies sometimes result from intercourse that occurs up to 6 days before ovulation or during the 3 days after ovulation. For some women, the time between a menstrual period and ovulation varies from month to month. Consequently, pregnancy can occur at different times during a menstrual cycle.

The corpus of the uterus, which consists of muscle tissue, can stretch to accommodate a growing fetus. Its muscular walls contract during labor to push the baby out through the cervix and the vagina. During the reproductive years, the corpus is twice as long as the cervix. After menopause, th uterus and cervix are about the same length.

As part of a woman's reproductive cycle (which usually lasts about a month), the lining of the corpus (endometrium) thickens. If the woman does not become pregnant during that cycle, most of the endometrium is shed and bleeding occurs, resulting in the menstrual period.