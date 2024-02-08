Immunotherapy

Cytokines are the chemical messengers of the immune system. White blood cells and certain other cells of the immune system produce cytokines when they detect a foreign substance (antigen). Examples of cytokines include interferons and interleukins. Cytokines transmit their message by attaching to specific molecules called receptors on the surface of another cell. Cytokines and their receptors are a bit like a key and lock. Different cytokines have different receptors.

Cytokines or their receptors can be produced in a laboratory. When given to a person, the artificial cytokine or cytokine receptor can be used to modify the person's natural immune response and treat many diseases.

Cytokines or cytokine receptors are used to do the following: