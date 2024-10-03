skip to main content
Peter J. Delves, PhD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Immunology

Affiliations

Education

  • Doctorate: University of London

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Senior Fellow, The Higher Education Academy
  • Over 85 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Co-author, Roitt’s Essential Immunology, John Wiley and Sons
  • Author, Immune System Online Course, Lecturio.com

Manual Chapters and Commentaries