Older men with slow-growing classic Kaposi sarcoma in one or two spots may have the tumors removed surgically, with extreme cold (cryosurgery), or with an electrical current (electrocoagulation). Imiquimod cream, alitretinoin gel, or injections of vinblastine or interferon alfa into the spots may also be used to remove the spots. Some people with very few spots and no other symptoms may choose to receive no treatment unless the condition spreads. Older men with slow-growing classic Kaposi sarcoma in one or two spots may have the tumors removed surgically, with extreme cold (cryosurgery), or with an electrical current (electrocoagulation). Imiquimod cream, alitretinoin gel, or injections of vinblastine or interferon alfa into the spots may also be used to remove the spots. Some people with very few spots and no other symptoms may choose to receive no treatment unless the condition spreads.

People who have many spots, many affected areas, or affected lymph nodes receive radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Kaposi sarcoma commonly returns and is difficult to completely cure.

People who have a more aggressive form that affects internal organs, but whose immune system is normal, often respond to interferon alfa or, more often, chemotherapy given by vein.