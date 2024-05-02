Myocarditis may result from infectious or noninfectious causes. Many cases are unable to be identified (idiopathic).

In the United States and most other developed nations, infectious myocarditis is most often caused by a viral infection. (Other infections are more common in lower resource areas.) The most common viral causes in the United States are parvovirus B19 and human herpesvirus 6. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, sometimes causes myocarditis. In lower resource areas, infectious myocarditis is most often caused by rheumatic fever, Chagas disease, or human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Noninfectious causes include substances that are toxic to the heart (such as alcohol and cocaine), certain medications, and some autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Myocarditis may also occur after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination and is rare. It occurs mostly in adolescent and young adult males, usually within a week of vaccination. Myocarditis caused by medications is termed hypersensitivity myocarditis.

