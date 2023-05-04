skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
HealthDay
HEALTHY LIVING

Overview of Preventive Care

ByMagda Lenartowicz, MD, Altais Health Solutions
Reviewed/Revised May 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Traditional medical care focuses on improving health by identifying and treating health problems that have already produced symptoms or complications. In contrast, preventive medical care focuses on preventing health problems from occurring. Preventive care also focuses on diagnosing problems before symptoms or complications develop, when the chances of recovery are greatest. When done well, prevention improves overall health and reduces health care costs.

The general goal of prevention is to reduce a person’s likelihood of becoming ill or disabled or of dying prematurely. Preventive medical care is not a case of “one size fits all.” Specific goals are developed by and for each person. Specific goals depend heavily on a person’s risk profile—that is, the person’s risk of developing a disease based on such factors as age, sex, genetic background, lifestyle, and physical and social environment. Factors that increase risk are called risk factors.

Table
Table

Examples of Risk Factors for Health Problems

Category

Risk Factors

Diet

Eating an unbalanced, unhealthy diet

Genetic

A genetic makeup that makes a person more likely to develop a specific disease, such as heart disease, colon cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, diabetes, mental health disorders, or substance abuse disorder

Mental health

Stressful situations such as

  • A new job

  • Difficulty at work

  • Death of a loved one

  • Not getting sufficient sleep

  • Getting married or divorced

Physical activity

Sedentary lifestyle (not getting enough exercise)

Physical environment

Inability to maintain a safe environment, for example, by the following:

  • For all people: Not keeping firearms secured, not using bicycle helmets and seat belts, not having working smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in the home, and not having heating systems and fireplaces inspected and cleaned periodically

  • For children: Not using child safety seats, bicycle helmets, flame-retardant sleepwear, and window and chair guards; not assessing the home for leaded paint and removing if applicable; and not safely storing medications and toxic substances

  • For older adults: Not removing or correcting hazards that can cause falls (such as loose throw rugs and dim lighting)

Race and sex

Men: Higher risk of heart attack than women

Black men and women: Higher risk of high blood pressure than white men and women

Social environment

Neighborhood violence

Family violence

High-risk sexual behavior (such as having several partners or not using condoms)

Difficulty getting along with others

Structural racism

Substance use

Smoking cigarettes, cigars, or pipes

Chewing tobacco

Using illicit drugs

Misusing alcohol or prescription medications

Vaccinations

Not having received all recommended vaccinations

Weight

Weight that is above what is recommended for height and sex, particularly by 20% or more

Work environment

Working with potential toxins (for example, asbestos or ionizing radiation), machinery, power tools, farm equipment, or other possibly dangerous objects

Some risk factors are beyond a person’s control, such as age, sex, and family history. Other risk factors, such as a person’s lifestyle and physical and social environment, can be altered, potentially decreasing risk of developing disorders. In addition, risk can be reduced through good medical care.

Most of the medical care that infants, older children, and adolescents receive (specifically well-child care) is aimed at recognizing risk factors and preventing problems. For example, examination focuses on detecting early signs of developing problems. Routine health care also includes a review of the child's immunization record and administration of recommended vaccines. Health care professionals also counsel parents about preventing accidents and injuries in children and adolescents.

More Information

The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.

  1. U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) Published Recommendations: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force publishes recommendations about the effectiveness of various screening tests and preventive strategies for specific conditions. These recommendations are based on a systematic review of the evidence.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.