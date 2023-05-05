Preventive Health Care Visits in Children

At each visit, several measurements are taken, screening procedures are done, and vaccinations are given depending on the schedule.

Height and weight are checked, and head circumference is measured until the child is 36 months old. Good growth is one indicator that the child is generally healthy. The child's actual size is not nearly as important as whether the child stays at or near the same percentile on the height and weight charts at each visit. A child who is always in the 10th percentile is likely fine (although smaller than most children of the same age), whereas a child who drops from the 35th percentile to the 10th may have a medical problem.

Beginning at age 3, blood pressure is measured at each visit.

The doctor also monitors how the child has progressed developmentally (see Childhood Development) since the last visit. For example, the doctor may want to know whether an 18-month-old child has begun speaking or whether a 6-year-old child has begun reading a few words (see table Developmental Milestones From Ages 18 Months to 6 Years). In the same way, doctors often ask age-appropriate questions about the child's behavior. Does the 18-month-old child have tantrums? Does the 2-year-old child sleep through the night? Does the 6-year-old child wet the bed at night? Parents and doctors can discuss these types of behavioral and developmental issues during the preventive health care visits and together design approaches to address any issues.

Finally, the doctor does a complete physical examination. In addition to examining the child from head to toe, including the heart, lungs, abdomen, genitals, spine, arms, legs, head, neck, eyes, ears, nose, mouth, and teeth, the doctor may ask the child to perform some age-appropriate tasks. To check gross motor skills (such as walking and running), the doctor may ask a 4-year-old child to hop on one foot. To check fine motor skills (manipulating small objects with the hands), the child may be asked to draw a picture or copy some shapes.