Contact lenses often correct the vision problems better than eyeglasses. There are many designs of contact lenses (for example, rigid gas permeable, hybrid, scleral) that may be tried depending on the abnormal shape of the cornea. Some may be well tolerated and give good vision. But, sometimes the change in corneal shape is so severe that any contact lenses either cannot be worn or cannot correct vision.

Ultraviolet light treatments that stiffen the cornea (called collagen cross-linking) are useful in early keratoconus to prevent further progression.

The insertion of corneal ring segments (objects that change the shape of the cornea to help correct refraction) seems to improve vision by allowing people to better tolerate wearing contact lenses. Corneal ring segments prevent certain people from needing corneal transplantation.

In severe cases, corneal transplantation may be needed to restore vision.