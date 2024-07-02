skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Keratoconus

ByVatinee Y. Bunya, MD, MSCE, Scheie Eye Institute at the University of Pennsylvania
Reviewed/Revised Jul 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Keratoconus is an eye disorder that involves a gradual change in the shape of the cornea (the clear layer in front of the iris and pupil), causing it to become irregular and cone-shaped, which worsens vision.

An Inside Look at the Eye

The condition usually begins between the ages of 10 and 25. Both eyes are always affected, causing major changes in vision and requiring frequent changes in prescription for eyeglasses or contact lenses in many people. The cause is unknown, but people are more likely to develop keratoconus if they have any of the following:

Treatment of Keratoconus

  • Contact lenses

  • Ultraviolet light treatments

  • Corneal ring segments

  • Corneal transplantation

Contact lenses often correct the vision problems better than eyeglasses. There are many designs of contact lenses (for example, rigid gas permeable, hybrid, scleral) that may be tried depending on the abnormal shape of the cornea. Some may be well tolerated and give good vision. But, sometimes the change in corneal shape is so severe that any contact lenses either cannot be worn or cannot correct vision.

Ultraviolet light treatments that stiffen the cornea (called collagen cross-linking) are useful in early keratoconus to prevent further progression.

The insertion of corneal ring segments (objects that change the shape of the cornea to help correct refraction) seems to improve vision by allowing people to better tolerate wearing contact lenses. Corneal ring segments prevent certain people from needing corneal transplantation.

In severe cases, corneal transplantation may be needed to restore vision.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.