Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca

There are 2 main types (although many patients have components of both types):

Aqueous tear-deficient dry eyes

Evaporative dry eyes

Dry eyes may be due to inadequate tear production (aqueous tear-deficient dry eyes). With this type of dry eyes, the tear gland (lacrimal gland) does not produce enough tears to keep the entire conjunctiva and cornea covered by a complete layer of tears. (See figure Structures That Protect the Eye.) This is the most common type among postmenopausal women. Dry eyes are common in Sjögren syndrome. Rarely, aqueous tear-deficient dry eyes may be a symptom of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis or systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus). Certain medications may contribute to aqueous tear-deficient dry eyes. These include diuretics, anticholinergics, antidepressants, beta-blockers, antihistamines, and decongestants.

Dry eyes may also be due to an abnormality of tear composition that results in rapid evaporation of the tears (evaporative dry eyes

Drying can also result from the eyes being partly open for periods of time at night (nocturnal lagophthalmos) or from an insufficient rate of blinking (as can occur in Parkinson disease). Some antipsychotics, adrenergic agonists (certain antihypertensives), and botulinum toxin injections can all aggravate dry eye due to nocturnal lagophthalmos.