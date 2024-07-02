Scheie Eye Institute at the University of Pennsylvania

Bullous keratopathy is an eye disorder that involves a blister-like swelling of the cornea (the clear layer in front of the iris and pupil).

Symptoms include sensitivity to bright light, blurred vision, and intermittent feeling of a foreign object in the eye.

Doctors diagnose bullous keratopathy based on the appearance of the person's cornea.

Treatment can include eye drops to draw the excess fluid from the cornea, medications to lower pressure in the eye, and corneal transplantation.

Bullous keratopathy is most common among older adults. It can occur by itself, may run in families, and, occasionally, occurs after eye surgery, such as cataract removal.

The Cornea, Pupil, and Iris video

Symptoms of Bullous Keratopathy The swelling leads to the formation of fluid-filled blisters on the surface of the cornea. Sensitivity when looking at bright lights and significant blurring of vision can result. The blisters can rupture, causing severe pain, often with the sensation of a foreign object trapped in the eye, and can further impair vision. Symptoms are usually worse upon awakening because moisture accumulates when the eyes are closed. As the day wears on, the affected eye dries out as moisture evaporates, causing symptoms to resolve. Bullous Keratopathy Hide Details This photo shows blisters (arrows) on the surface of the cornea (bullous keratopathy). © Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis of Bullous Keratopathy A doctor's evaluation The diagnosis of bullous keratopathy is based on the typical appearance of a swollen, cloudy cornea with blisters on the surface. A slit lamp