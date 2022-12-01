Salivary Gland Cancer

Biopsy

Imaging tests for staging

Doctors do a biopsy (removal of a tissue specimen for examination under a microscope) of any salivary gland they suspect may be cancerous. If the biopsy shows cancer, doctors then do imaging tests, such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to see the extent of the cancer. Because some salivary gland cancers can spread widely, doctors may also do imaging tests of the lungs, liver, bones, and brain.