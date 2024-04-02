Your salivary glands make saliva (spit). These glands are under the floor of your mouth, under your jaw, and in your cheeks just in front of each ear. Small tubes carry the saliva from the glands to your mouth.

Locating the Major Salivary Glands

What is salivary gland cancer? Salivary gland cancer is cancer in an organ that makes your saliva. Salivary gland cancer is most common in the gland in front of your ear (parotid gland)

Salivary gland cancer starts as a painless lump in the gland

As the cancer grows bigger, it gets painful

To treat salivary gland cancer, doctors do surgery and radiation therapy

What are the symptoms of salivary gland cancer? The symptoms are: A lump in your mouth, under your jaw, or in front and just below your ear that grows bigger

Pain that may be worse when you eat

Trouble opening your mouth, moving part of your face, or tingling or numbness in your face

How can doctors tell if I have salivary gland cancer? If doctors suspect salivary gland cancer, they’ll do a biopsy. With a biopsy, they remove a sample of your tissue to look at under a microscope. To see how big the cancer is and whether it has spread, doctors will do: CT (computed tomography) scan

MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)