Precautions With Over-the-Counter Medications

Children's bodies metabolize and react to medications differently from the way adults' bodies do. A medication may be used by many people for many years before its hazards to children are discovered. For example, many years passed before researchers confirmed that the risk of Reye syndrome was linked to the use of aspirin in children who had chickenpox or influenza. Doctors and parents alike are often surprised to learn that most over-the-counter (OTC) medications, even those medications with recommended dosages for children, have not been thoroughly tested in children.

Giving a child a correct medication dose can be tricky. Although children's doses are often expressed in terms of age ranges (for example, children aged 2 to 6 or 6 to 12), age is not the best criterion. Children can vary greatly in size within any age range, so experts advise using the child's weight to determine doses of OTC medications.

If the label does not give instructions on how much medication to give the child, a parent should not guess. When in doubt, a parent should consult a pharmacist or doctor. Such consultation may prevent a child from receiving a dangerously high dose of a potentially helpful medication.

Many medications for treating children come in liquid form. Even though the label should give clear guidelines about the dose, a child may be given the wrong dose because the adult in charge uses an ordinary teaspoon. The only kitchen spoons accurate enough to measure liquid medications are measuring spoons. However, a cylindrical measuring spoon is far better for measuring a child's dose, and an oral syringe is preferred for measuring and squirting a precise amount of medication into an infant's mouth. The cap should always be removed from the tip of an oral syringe before use. A child can choke if the cap accidentally ends up in the windpipe. Sometimes, medications intended for treating children come with a measuring device packaged with the product. If so, the device that is in the package should be used to measure the appropriate dose.

Several children's medications are available in more than one form. Adults must read labels carefully every time a new children's medication is used.