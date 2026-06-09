Thiamine deficiency may result from

A deficiency of thiamine in the diet

Young adults with severe anorexia nervosa, people who are significantly undernourished, and people whose diet consists mainly of highly processed carbohydrates (such as polished white rice, white flour, and white sugar) may not consume enough thiamine. Polishing rice removes almost all of the vitamins.

People who consume excessive amounts of alcohol often substitute alcohol for food and thus do not consume enough thiamine, are at high risk of developing this deficiency. Also, alcohol may interfere with the absorption and metabolism of this vitamin and may increase the body’s need for thiamine.

Thiamine deficiency may also result from