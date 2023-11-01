Inguinal Hernia in Children

A hernia is a protrusion of a piece of the intestine through an abnormal opening in the abdominal wall. An inguinal hernia occurs in the groin (the inguinal area).

A piece of intestine protrudes through a hole in the groin.

Typically, children develop a painless bulge in the groin or scrotum.

The diagnosis is based on an examination and imaging tests.

Usually, the hernia is repaired surgically.

(For adults, see Inguinal Hernia.)

A hernia in the groin is called an inguinal hernia (see figure What Is an Inguinal Hernia?). Inguinal hernias are more common among boys, particularly those who are premature. The right side is affected most commonly, and about 10% of inguinal hernias occur on both sides of the groin.

An inguinal hernia extends into the groin and can extend into the scrotum. With an inguinal hernia, the opening in the abdominal wall can be present from birth or develop later in life.

What Is an Inguinal Hernia?

Inguinal Hernia in a Child Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Symptoms of Inguinal Hernia Inguinal hernias usually cause a painless bulge in the groin or scrotum. Complications of inguinal hernia Sometimes a portion of the intestine is trapped in the scrotum (called incarceration), and the bulge may become firm, tender, swollen, and the skin may be red. If the intestine becomes trapped, the intestine’s blood supply can be cut off (called strangulation). A strangulated hernia causes steady, gradually increasing pain, typically with nausea and vomiting. The bulge is tender, and the skin may be red. Strangulated intestine may die (develop gangrene) within hours, so this condition is an emergency.

Diagnosis of Inguinal Hernia A doctor's examination

Sometimes imaging tests Doctors base the diagnosis on an examination. Sometimes the doctor does ultrasonography to help make the diagnosis.