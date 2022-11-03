Vomiting is the uncomfortable, involuntary, forceful throwing up of food. In infants, vomiting must be distinguished from spitting up. Infants often spit up small amounts while being fed or shortly afterward—typically while being burped. Spitting up may occur because infants feed rapidly, swallow air, or are overfed, but it may occur for no apparent reason. Vomiting is typically caused by a disorder. Experienced parents can usually tell the difference between spitting up and vomiting, but first-time parents may need to talk to a doctor or nurse.
Vomiting can cause significant loss of body fluid (dehydration). Sometimes children cannot drink enough to make up for lost fluid—either because they are continuing to vomit or because they do not want to drink. Children who are vomiting usually do not want to eat, but this lack of appetite rarely causes a problem.
(See also Nausea and Vomiting in adults.)
Causes of Vomiting in Infants and Children
Vomiting can be beneficial by getting rid of toxic substances that have been swallowed. However, vomiting is most often caused by a disorder. Usually, the disorder is relatively harmless, but occasionally vomiting is a sign of a serious problem, such as a blockage in the stomach or intestine or increased pressure within the skull (intracranial hypertension).
Common causes
Likely causes of vomiting depend on the child’s age.
In newborns and infants, the most common causes of vomiting include
Gastroenteritis (infection of the digestive tract) due to a virus
In older children, the most common cause is
Gastroenteritis due to a virus
Less common causes
In newborns and infants, some causes, although less common, are important because they may be life threatening:
Narrowing or blockage of the passage out of the stomach (pyloric stenosis) in infants aged 3 to 6 weeks
A blockage of the intestine caused by birth defects, such as twisting (volvulus) or narrowing (stenosis) of the intestine
Sliding of one segment of intestine into another (intussusception) in infants aged 3 to 36 months
Food intolerance, allergy to cow's milk protein, and certain uncommon hereditary metabolic disorders may also cause vomiting in newborns and infants.
In older children and adolescents, rare causes include serious infections (such as a kidney infection or meningitis), acute appendicitis, or a disorder that increases pressure within the skull (such as a brain tumor or a serious head injury). In adolescents, causes also include gastroesophageal reflux disease or peptic ulcer disease, food allergies, cyclic vomiting, a slowly emptying stomach (gastroparesis), pregnancy, eating disorders, ingestion of a toxic substance (such as large amounts of , iron, or alcohol), and frequent use of cannabis (marijuana).
Evaluation of Vomiting in Infants and Children
For doctors, the first goal is to determine whether children are dehydrated and whether the vomiting is caused by a life-threatening disorder.
Warning signs
The following symptoms and characteristics are cause for concern:
Lethargy and listlessness
In infants, inconsolability or irritability and bulging of the soft spots (fontanelles) between the skull bones
In older children, a severe headache, stiff neck that makes lowering the chin to the chest difficult, sensitivity to light, and fever
Abdominal pain, swelling, or both
Persistent vomiting in infants who have not been growing or developing as expected
Bloody stools
Bright green or bloody vomit
When to see a doctor
Children with warning signs should be immediately evaluated by a doctor, as should all newborns; children whose vomit is bloody, resembles coffee grounds, or is bright green; and children with a recent (within a week) head injury. If children appear uncomfortable even when not vomiting and their discomfort lasts more than a few hours, they should probably be evaluated by a doctor.
For other children, signs of dehydration, particularly decreased urination, and the amount they are drinking help determine how quickly they need to be seen. The urgency varies somewhat by age because infants and young children can become dehydrated more quickly than older children. Generally, infants and young children who have not urinated for more than 8 hours or who have been unwilling to drink for more than 8 hours should be seen by a doctor.
The doctor should be called if children have more than 6 to 8 episodes of vomiting, if the vomiting continues more than 24 to 48 hours, or if other symptoms (such as cough, fever, or rash) are present.
Children who have had only a few episodes of vomiting (with or without diarrhea), who are drinking at least some fluids, and who otherwise do not appear very ill rarely require a doctor’s visit.
What the doctor does
Doctors first ask questions about the child's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a physical examination. A description of the child's symptoms and a thorough examination usually enable doctors to identify the cause of vomiting (see table Some Causes and Features of Vomiting in Infants, Children, and Adolescents).
Doctors ask
When the vomiting started
How often it occurs
What the vomit looks like (including its color)
Whether it is forceful (projectile)
How much is vomited
Determining whether there is a pattern—occurring at certain times of the day or after eating certain foods—can help doctors identify possible causes. Information about other symptoms (such as fever and abdominal pain), bowel movements (frequency and consistency), and urination can also help doctors identify a cause.
Doctors also ask about recent travel, injuries, and, for sexually active adolescent girls, use of birth control.
A physical examination is done to check for clues to possible causes. Doctors note whether children are growing and developing as expected.
Some Causes and Features of Vomiting in Infants, Children, and Adolescents
Cause
(listed from most to least common)
Common Features*
Tests
In infants
Usually with diarrhea (which rarely is bloody)
Sometimes a fever
Sometimes recent contact with infected people (as at a day care center), with animals at a petting zoo (where Escherichia [E.] coli may be acquired), or with reptiles (which may be infected with Salmonella bacteria) or recent consumption of undercooked, contaminated food or contaminated water
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes examination, culture, or PCR testing of stool
Symptoms that occur after feeding, including fussiness, spitting up, arching of the back, crying, or a combination
Sometimes a cough when lying down, poor weight gain, or both
A doctor's examination
Sometimes treatment with drugs to suppress acid production (if symptoms are relieved, the cause is probably gastroesophageal reflux)
Sometimes x-rays of the upper digestive tract after barium is given by mouth (upper GI series), gastric emptying scan, or impedance probe
Sometimes endoscopy
Pyloric stenosis (narrowing or blockage of the passage out of the stomach)
Forceful (projectile) vomiting that occurs immediately and after all feedings in infants aged 3–6 weeks
Signs of dehydration, an emaciated appearance, or both
In infants, appearing hungry and feeding eagerly
More common among boys, especially first-born boys
Ultrasonography of the stomach
If ultrasonography is unavailable or inconclusive, upper GI series
Birth defects that cause narrowing (stenosis) or blockage (atresia) of the digestive tract
Delayed passage of the first bowel movement (called meconium)
A swollen abdomen
Bright green or yellow vomit, indicating bile, during the first 24–48 hours of life (if the digestive tract is blocked) or somewhat later (if it is only narrowed)
More common among infants who have Down syndrome or whose mother had too much amniotic fluid in the uterus during pregnancy
An x-ray of the abdomen
Upper GI series or x-rays of the lower digestive tract after insertion of barium into the rectum (barium enema), depending on the suspected location of the problem
Intussusception (sliding of one segment of intestine into another)
Crying that occurs in bouts every 15–20 minutes, with children often drawing their legs up to their chest
Later tenderness of the abdomen when it is touched and bowel movements that look like currant jelly (because they contain blood)
Typically in children 3–36 months old
Ultrasonography of the abdomen
Sometimes insertion of air into the rectum (air enema)
Malrotation (abnormal development of the intestine, resulting in its being abnormally located and increasing the likelihood it will twist on itself)
Bright green or yellow vomit (indicating bile), a swollen abdomen, and blood in stool
Often in newborns
An x-ray of the abdomen
Upper GI series or barium enema
Fever and lethargy
A complete blood cell count
Culture of blood, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid
A chest x-ray if children have breathing problems
Diarrhea or constipation
Poor feeding
Weight loss, poor growth, or both
Blood in stools
Symptoms that lessen when the formula is changed
Possibly endoscopy, colonoscopy, or both
Poor feeding and not growing or developing as expected (failure to thrive)
Sluggishness (lethargy)
Other features depending on the disorder, such as
Screening all newborns using a small sample of blood obtained by pricking the heel
Blood tests to measure levels of electrolytes (minerals necessary to maintain fluid balance in the body), ammonia, and glucose
Other tests based on the suspected cause
In children and adolescents
Usually with diarrhea (which rarely is bloody)
Sometimes fever
Sometimes recent contact with infected people (as at a day care center, at a camp, or on a cruise), with animals at a petting zoo (where Escherichia [E.] coli may be acquired), or with reptiles (which may be infected with Salmonella bacteria) or recent consumption of undercooked, contaminated food or contaminated water
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes examination, culture, or PCR testing of stool
Heartburn
Pain in the chest or upper abdomen
Symptoms that worsen when lying down or after eating
Sometimes a nighttime cough
A doctor's examination
Symptoms that lessen or are relieved after treatment with drugs to suppress acid production
Sometimes upper GI series, gastric emptying scan, or pH probe or impedance probe
Sometimes endoscopy
Gastroparesis or delayed gastric emptying (the stomach empties slowly)
Feeling of fullness after eating only small amounts
Sometimes a recent viral illness
Upper GI series or x-rays taken after formula or food is given by mouth (gastric emptying scan)
Vomiting that occurs immediately after eating certain food
Often hives, lip or tongue swelling, difficulty breathing, wheezing, abdominal pain, diarrhea, or a combination
A doctor's examination
Sometimes allergy testing
Avoidance of a particular food to see whether symptoms stop
Infections in parts of the body other than the digestive tract
Fever
Often symptoms that suggest the location of the infection, such as headache, ear pain, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, pain during urination, pain in the side (flank), or a runny nose
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes tests based on the suspected cause
Initially a general feeling of illness and discomfort in the middle of the abdomen, followed by pain moving to the lower right part of the abdomen
Then vomiting, loss of appetite, and fever
Ultrasonography or CT or MRI of the abdomen
Increased pressure within the skull (intracranial hypertension), caused by a tumor or an injury
Waking up because of a headache during the night or waking in the morning with a headache
Headaches that become progressively worse and are made worse by coughing or bowel movements
Sometimes changes in vision and difficulty walking, talking, or thinking
CT or MRI of the brain
Recurring episodes of vomiting separated by periods of wellness
Often headaches associated with vomiting
Often a family history of migraines
A doctor's examination
Sometimes tests to rule out other causes of recurring episodes of vomiting
Purposefully eating too little to lose weight or eating too much (bingeing) followed by purposefully vomiting or taking laxatives (purging)
Erosion of enamel on teeth and scars on the hands from using them to trigger vomiting
A distorted body image
A doctor’s examination
No menstrual periods
Morning sickness, bloating, and tender breasts
Sexual activity (although many adolescents deny it) with no or inadequate use of birth control
A urine pregnancy test
Ingestion of a toxin such as large amounts of , iron, or alcohol
Various features depending on the substance
Often a history of taking the substance
Blood tests to measure levels of the substance
Alternating bouts of nausea and vomiting in frequent cannabis users
A doctor’s examination
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; GI = gastrointestinal; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging; PCR = polymerase chain reaction.
Testing
Doctors choose tests based on suspected causes suggested by results of the examination. Most children do not require testing. However, if abnormalities in the abdomen are suspected, imaging tests are typically done. If a hereditary metabolic disorder is suspected, blood tests specific for that disorder are done.
If dehydration is suspected, blood tests to measure electrolytes (minerals necessary to maintain fluid balance in the body) are sometimes done.
Treatment of Vomiting in Infants and Children
If a specific disorder is the cause, it is treated. Vomiting caused by gastroenteritis usually stops on its own.
Fluids
Making sure children are well-hydrated is important. Fluids are usually given by mouth (see Dehydration in Children). Oral rehydration solutions that contain the right balance of electrolytes are used. In the United States, these solutions are widely available without a prescription from most pharmacies and from supermarkets. Sports drinks, sodas, juices, and similar drinks have too little sodium and too much carbohydrate and should not be used.
Even children who are vomiting frequently may tolerate small amounts of solution that are given often. Typically, 1 teaspoon (5 milliliters) is given every 5 minutes. If children keep this amount down, the amount is gradually increased. With patience and encouragement, most children can take enough fluid by mouth to avoid the need for fluids by vein (intravenous fluids). However, children with severe dehydration and those who do not take enough fluid by mouth may need intravenous fluids.
Drugs to reduce vomiting
Diet
As soon as children have received enough fluid and are not vomiting, they should be given an age-appropriate diet. Infants may be given breast milk or formula.
Key Points
Usually, vomiting is caused by gastroenteritis due to a virus and causes no long-lasting or serious problems.
Sometimes, vomiting is a sign of a serious disorder.
If diarrhea accompanies vomiting, the cause is probably gastroenteritis.
Children should be evaluated by a doctor immediately if vomiting persists or they have any warning signs (such as lethargy, irritability, a severe headache, abdominal pain or swelling, vomit that is bloody or bright green, or bloody stools).