skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Steven D. Blatt, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Pediatrics, Health Care for Children in Foster Care, Child Abuse

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Residency: Pediatrics, State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Fellowship: Ambulatory and Community Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Certifications

  • American Board of Pediatrics

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries