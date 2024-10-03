Steven D. Blatt, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Pediatrics, Health Care for Children in Foster Care, Child Abuse
Education
- Medical School: State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Residency: Pediatrics, State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Fellowship: Ambulatory and Community Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
Certifications
- American Board of Pediatrics
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries