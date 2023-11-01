Turner syndrome is a sex chromosome abnormality in which girls are born with one of their two X chromosomes partially or completely missing.

Turner syndrome is caused by the deletion of part or all of one of the two X chromosomes.

Girls with the syndrome are typically short and with loose skin on the back of the neck, learning disabilities, and an inability to undergo puberty.

The diagnosis is confirmed by analyzing the chromosomes.

Treatment with hormones can stimulate growth and initiate puberty.

Chromosomes are structures within cells that contain DNA and many genes. Genes are segments of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and contain the code for a specific protein that functions in one or more types of cells in the body. Genes contain instructions that determine how the body is supposed to look and function. (See Genes and Chromosomes for a discussion about genetics.)

The sex chromosomes determine whether a fetus becomes male or female. A pair of X and Y chromosomes (XY) results in a male, and a pair of X and X chromosomes (XX) results in a female.

Worldwide, Turner syndrome occurs in about 1 out of 2,500 live female births. Almost all affected fetuses miscarry spontaneously.

Symptoms of Turner Syndrome Some symptoms of Turner syndrome are noticeable at birth. Other symptoms are not noticed until the children are school-age or older. Infants Many newborns with Turner syndrome are mildly affected, but some have swelling (lymphedema) on the backs of their hands and tops of their feet. Swelling or loose folds of skin are often evident over the back of the neck. Heart defects include narrowing of part of the aorta (coarctation of the aorta). Other common abnormalities seen later include a webbed neck (wide skin attachment between the neck and shoulders) and a broad chest with widely spaced and inwardly turned nipples. Infants are at a higher risk of a problem with the hip joint called developmental dysplasia of the hip. Less common symptoms include drooping upper eyelids (ptosis), a low hairline at the back of the neck, moles (nevi), and poorly developed nails. Older children, adolescents, and women In most girls, the ovaries are replaced by connective tissue and do not contain developing eggs (gonadal dysgenesis), so these girls are infertile. Gonadal dysgenesis causes a lack of menstrual periods (amenorrhea) and breast development. Girls may not go through the changes of puberty or may not complete puberty. A small number of girls do have a normal puberty and reproductive function. About 10% of adolescents have scoliosis. Turner Syndrome Image © Springer Science+Business Media Other problems may develop. High blood pressure frequently occurs even if the girl does not have coarctation of the aorta. Kidney defects are common. Occasionally, abnormal blood vessels in the intestine cause bleeding. Hearing loss may occur, and crossed eyes (strabismus) and farsightedness (hyperopia) are common. Celiac disease, inflammation of the thyroid gland, and diabetes mellitus occur more frequently among girls with Turner syndrome compared to the general population. Girls with Turner syndrome caused by a certain type of chromosome abnormality are at increased risk of a tumor of the ovaries called gonadoblastoma, which may be cancerous (malignant). Many girls with Turner syndrome have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and learning disabilities with difficulty assessing visual and spatial relationships, planning tasks, and paying attention. They tend to score poorly on certain performance tests and in mathematics, even if they achieve average or above-average scores on verbal intelligence tests. Intellectual disability is rare. A girl or woman with Turner syndrome is often short compared with family members, and obesity is common.

Diagnosis of Turner Syndrome Appearance at birth

Genetic tests

Imaging tests Doctors may suspect the diagnosis of Turner syndrome if a newborn has lymphedema or a webbed neck. However, they may not suspect the syndrome until adolescence, when the girl is short and has delayed puberty with no periods. To confirm the diagnosis, doctors do a blood test to analyze the chromosomes. Doctors do echocardiography or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the heart to detect heart problems and continue to screen for them regularly.