Promoting Optimal Health and Development of Children

To develop emotionally and intellectually, babies need affection and stimulation. Parents who provide a smiling face, frequent amiable speech, physical contact, and love are supporting their baby's development. A pleasant, positive interaction enjoyed by both parent and baby is the most important thing and is more important than the type or number of toys or gadgets in the home.

Promoting optimal development in a child works best if approached with flexibility, keeping the individual child's age, temperament, developmental stage, and learning style in mind. A coordinated approach involving parents, teachers, and the child usually works best. Throughout these years, children need an environment that promotes lifelong curiosity and learning. Children should be provided with books and music. A routine of daily interactive reading, with parents asking as well as answering questions, helps children pay attention and read with comprehension and encourages their interest in learning activities. Screen time (for example, television, video games, cell phones and other handheld devices, and noneducational computer time) may result in inactivity and obesity, and limits on the time a child spends using devices with screens should start at birth and be maintained throughout adolescence.

Playgroups and preschool have benefits for many young children. Children can learn important social skills, such as sharing. In addition, they may begin to recognize letters, numbers, and colors. Learning these skills makes the transition to school smoother. Importantly, in a structured preschool setting, potential developmental problems can be identified and addressed early.

Parents who are in need of child care may wonder what the best environment is and whether care by others may actually harm their child. Available information suggests that young children can do well both in their own home and in care outside the home, as long as the environment is loving and nurturing. By closely watching the child's response to a given child care setting, parents are better able to choose the best environment. Some children thrive in a child care environment where there are many children, whereas others may fare better in their own home or in a smaller group.

When the child begins school and receives homework assignments, parents can help by

Showing interest in the child's work

Being available to sort through questions but not finishing the work themselves

Providing a quiet work environment at home for the child

Communicating with the teacher about any concerns

As the school years progress, parents need to consider their child's needs when selecting extracurricular activities. Many children thrive when offered the opportunity to participate in these activities, such as playing team sports or learning a musical instrument. These activities may also provide a venue for improving social skills. On the other hand, some children become stressed if they are overscheduled and are expected to participate in too many activities. Children need to be encouraged and supported in their extracurricular activities without having unrealistic expectations placed on them.