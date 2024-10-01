Ureter Defects

There are many types of birth defects of the ureters. Many of these defects

Block or slow the flow of urine

Allow urine to flow backwards from the bladder to the kidneys (urinary reflux)

Any ureter defect that blocks or slows the flow of urine can cause urine to become stagnant, which can result in urinary tract infections (UTIs) or the formation of kidney stones. Blockage of urine flow also can raise the pressure inside the kidneys and damage them over time.

Urinary reflux usually happens when defects involve the junction where a ureter connects to the bladder. Normally the junction allows urine to flow only one way, from the kidneys to the bladder. Defects of the junction can allow urine to flow backward from the bladder into the kidney (urinary reflux). Reflux can affect one side or both sides.

Urinary reflux and/or frequent infections can damage the kidneys and ureters over time. Kidney damage can cause high blood pressure and rarely kidney failure.