Overview of Kidney and Urinary Tract Birth Defects

Urinary tract defects may

Block or slow the flow of urine

Allow urine to flow backwards from the bladder to the kidneys (urinary reflux)

Any birth defect that blocks or slows the flow of urine can cause urine to become stagnant, which can result in urinary tract infections (UTIs) or formation of kidney stones. If the flow of urine is blocked, it can cause pain or damage to the kidney.

Urinary reflux usually happens when defects involve the junction where a ureter connects to the bladder. Normally the junction allows urine to flow only one way, from the kidneys to the bladder. Defects of the junction can allow urine to flow backward from the bladder into the kidney (urinary reflux). In addition, other defects that block the flow of urine can increase the pressure in the bladder and cause urinary reflux. Reflux can affect one side or both sides.

Urinary reflux and/or frequent infections can damage the kidneys and ureters over time. Kidney damage can cause high blood pressure and, rarely, kidney failure.

Severe urinary tract defects in a fetus can cause little or no urine to be produced. The fetus's urine is part of the fluid that surrounds the fetus in the uterus (called amniotic fluid). If the fetus does not release enough urine, the amount of amniotic fluid is reduced. If there is too little amniotic fluid, the fetus's lungs, heart, face, and limbs may develop abnormally. Severe defects can be fatal while the fetus is in the womb or shortly after birth.