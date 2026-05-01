Some Specific Brain Tumors

Treatment of primary brain lymphoma

Steroids (sometimes called corticosteroids or glucocorticoids)

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Steroids can shrink the tumor, decrease the swelling around it, and result in rapid improvement at first. However, the improvement does not last.

Chemotherapy may result in long-lasting improvement. Several chemotherapy agents, such as methotrexate and cytosine arabinoside, are used. These medications are given in high doses by vein (intravenously). Chemotherapy agents can also be injected into the fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. The medication is injected into the space around the spinal cord through a needle inserted between 2 back bones (vertebrae) in the lower spine. Sometimes immunotherapy medications that target specific proteins on the surface of lymphoma cells are given with chemotherapy. Rituximab is an example. Chemotherapy may result in long-lasting improvement. Several chemotherapy agents, such as methotrexate and cytosine arabinoside, are used. These medications are given in high doses by vein (intravenously). Chemotherapy agents can also be injected into the fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. The medication is injected into the space around the spinal cord through a needle inserted between 2 back bones (vertebrae) in the lower spine. Sometimes immunotherapy medications that target specific proteins on the surface of lymphoma cells are given with chemotherapy. Rituximab is an example.

Some chemotherapy agents given in high doses can affect stem cells that develop into blood cells. If such medications are used, stem cells can be removed from a person's blood before chemotherapy is started, then added back after chemotherapy. This procedure (called autologous stem cell transplantation) can restore the production of blood cells.

Some people have conditions that prevent them from having autologous stem cell transplantation. They may benefit from radiation therapy. Because primary brain lymphoma tends to spread throughout the brain, whole-brain radiation is used.

Those who are younger have a higher survival rate than older adults.