Risk Factors for Cancer

An extra or abnormal chromosome may increase the risk of cancer. For example, people with the most common type of Down syndrome, who have 3 instead of the usual 2 copies of chromosome 21, have a 12 to 20 times higher risk of developing acute leukemia, but paradoxically, a lower risk of developing carcinomas.

Abnormalities (mutations) affecting critical genes are believed to contribute to the development of cancer. These genes produce proteins that regulate growth and alter cell division and other basic cell properties.

Gene mutations causing cancer may result from the damaging effects of chemicals, sunlight, medications, viruses, or other environmental agents. In some families, these abnormal cancer-causing genes are inherited.

The 2 major categories of genes involved with cancer are

Oncogenes

Tumor suppressor genes

Oncogenes are mutated or amplified forms of genes that in their normal state regulate cell growth. These oncogenes include HER2, which causes breast cancer and EGFR, which causes some lung cancers. Some oncogenes inappropriately signal cells to multiply in an uncontrolled manner, leading to a cancer. The mutation of normal genes to oncogenes is not entirely understood, but many factors may contribute, including

Radiation

Sunlight

Toxins at work, in the air, or in chemicals (for example, in tobacco smoke)

Infectious agents (for example, certain viruses)

Tumor suppressor genes normally suppress the development of cancers by coding for proteins that repair damaged DNA or suppress the growth of cancerous cells. Cancer is more likely when DNA damage impairs tumor suppressor gene function, allowing affected cells to multiply continuously. Suppressor gene mutations, inherited from a parent, may underlie a certain percentage of cases of breast cancer, usually occurring at a young age and in multiple family members.