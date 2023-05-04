Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder affects mainly the nerves in the eyes and spinal cord, causing patches of myelin (the substance that covers most nerve fibers) and the nerve fibers under them to be damaged or destroyed.

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder is a demyelinating disorder. It causes symptoms similar to those of multiple sclerosis (MS) and used to be considered a variant of multiple sclerosis. However, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder typically affects mainly the eyes and the spinal cord, and multiple sclerosis also affects the brain.

Nerve Cells and Fibers video

The risk of becoming disabled is greater with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder than with multiple sclerosis. Thus, people with symptoms suggesting neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder should see a doctor promptly.

Insulating a Nerve Fiber

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder is also an autoimmune disorder. Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system malfunctions and attacks the body’s own tissues. In neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, the target of the autoimmune attack is one of the following proteins:

A protein called aquaporin 4: This protein is present on the surface of support cells in the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. These support cells are called astrocytes.

Myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein: This protein is present in the cells that form a coating around nerve cell axons in the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. These cells are called oligodendrocytes. (Axons are nerve fibers that send messages.)

Damage to astrocytes or oligodendrocytes is thought to lead to demyelination. In some people with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, the immune system targets another protein called myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG), which is present on the outer layer of myelin.

Symptoms of NMOSD Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder causes inflammation of the optic nerve (optic neuritis). One or both eyes may be affected. The disorder causes episodes of eye pain and dim, blurred, or lost vision. Days to weeks (sometimes years) later, the limbs are affected. People may temporarily lose sensation. They may have painful muscle spasms, and the arms and legs may become weak and sometimes paralyzed. People may be unable to control the bladder (urinary incontinence) and bowels (fecal incontinence). Some people have hiccups that will not stop (persistent or intractable hiccups) or nausea and vomiting. In some people, the part of the spinal cord that controls breathing is inflamed, leading to difficulty breathing, which is life threatening. Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder progresses differently in each person. As the disorder progresses, people may have brief, frequent, painful muscle spasms. Eventually, blindness, loss of sensation and muscle weakness in the limbs, and bladder and bowel dysfunction may become permanent.

Diagnosis of NMOSD A doctor's evaluation

Magnetic resonance imaging

Visual evoked responses

Blood tests To diagnose neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, doctors evaluate the nervous system (neurologic examination) during a physical examination. The optic nerve is examined with an ophthalmoscope. Usually, tests include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain to rule out multiple sclerosis. MRI of the spinal cord and evoked responses are done to help confirm the diagnosis of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. When the visual evoked responses test is used to diagnose neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, stimuli for sight (such as a flashing light) are used to activate certain areas of the brain. Then, electroencephalography is used to detect the response to the stimuli. Based on these responses, doctors can tell how well the optic nerve is working. Blood tests to detect specific antibodies to aquaporin 4 and to myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein may be done to distinguish neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder from multiple sclerosis. (Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system to help defend the body against a particular attacker.)