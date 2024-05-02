Overview of Thrombocytopenia

Many disorders can cause thrombocytopenia, but these disorders fall into 3 main categories:

Too few platelets are produced

Too many platelets are destroyed

Too many platelets are trapped in the spleen

Thrombocytopenia can occur when the bone marrow does not produce enough platelets, as happens in leukemia or other bone marrow disorders.

Infection with hepatitis C virus, the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV, the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome [AIDS]), Epstein-Barr virus (the usual cause of mononucleosis), and many other viruses may result in thrombocytopenia.

Platelets can become entrapped in an enlarged spleen, as happens in cirrhosis of the liver, myelofibrosis, and Gaucher disease, reducing the number of platelets in the bloodstream.

Massive red blood cell transfusions can dilute the concentration of platelets in the blood.

Finally, the body may use or destroy too many platelets, as occurs in many disorders. Three of the most notable of these disorders are immune thrombocytopenia, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, and hemolytic-uremic syndrome.

Some medications and drugs such as heparin, certain antibiotics,ethanol , anticancer drugs, and quinine can also cause thrombocytopenia. Drug-induced thrombocytopenia may be the result of

Decreased platelet production by the bone marrow (caused by bone marrow toxicity)

Increased platelet destruction (immune-mediated thrombocytopenia)