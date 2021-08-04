Medical Testing Decisions

In the medical history, doctors ask people about the details of their symptoms, other known health issues, and previous health-related events.

The details of people's symptoms (for example, how long they have been present, whether they are constant or come and go, and what relieves them) are very important. Doctors also ask people about other symptoms they might not have thought to mention. For example, they typically ask people with a cough whether they also have a runny nose and sore throat (which might suggest the cause of the cough is a viral upper respiratory infection).

Various aspects of a person’s life or background can put them at higher risk of certain diseases. For example, people who smoke are at higher risk of developing lung cancer than nonsmokers, people with diabetes are at higher risk of heart disease than people without diabetes, and the risk of certain diseases can vary according to ethnicity. Therefore, the medical history often includes questions about

Current and past illnesses

Regular medications

Diseases that run in the family

History of travel overseas

Sexual practices

Use of cigarettes, alcohol, and/or recreational drugs

Occupation and hobbies

When thinking about the potential causes of the symptoms, doctors also take into consideration a person’s