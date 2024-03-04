Introduction to Sweating Disorders

Sweat is made by sweat glands in the skin and carried to the skin’s surface by ducts.

Getting Under the Skin

As sweat wets the skin and evaporates, it helps keep the body cool. Thus, people normally sweat more when it is warm. They also sweat when they are nervous, under stress, or have a fever.

Sweat is composed mostly of water, but it also contains salt (mostly sodium chloride) and other chemicals. When a person sweats a lot, the lost salt and water must be replaced.

Sweating disorders include