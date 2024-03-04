Some people sweat too little (a condition called hypohidrosis).

If a person is unable to tolerate heat or has diminished sweating over a large portion of the body, the person may overheat. However, diminished sweating is usually limited to a specific area of the body.

Diminished sweating can be caused by a skin injury (such as trauma, radiation, infection [such as leprosy], or inflammation) or by a systemic rheumatic (autoimmune) disorder (such as systemic sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, or Sjögren syndrome) that wastes away the sweat glands.

Diminished sweating also may be caused by medications, especially those that have anticholinergic effects (see sidebar Anticholinergic: What Does It Mean?). Nerve damage caused by diabetes (diabetic neuropathy) can also cause diminished sweating, as can a variety of genetic conditions.

Some genetic disorders can result in diminished sweating. A certain rare gene disorder causes people to be unable to produce any sweat, a condition called anhidrosis.

Sometimes, people who have very severe heatstroke stop sweating.

Diagnosis of Hypohidrosis A doctor's evaluation A doctor makes the diagnosis of diminished sweating by observing the person.