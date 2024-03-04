Body odor that is excessive or abnormal (bromhidrosis) is the result of the breakdown of sweat by bacteria and yeasts that normally live on the skin.

There are two types of sweat glands: the apocrine glands and the eccrine glands.

The apocrine glands secrete sweat into hair follicles. They are under the arms, in the genital area, around the anus, and around the nipples.

The eccrine glands secrete sweat directly onto the skin. They are nearly everywhere in the skin. Sweat secreted by these glands does not have a foul odor until it is broken down (decomposed) by bacteria and yeasts that normally live on the skin. After decomposition, the odor becomes foul.

Getting Under the Skin

