Body odor that is excessive or abnormal (bromhidrosis) is the result of the breakdown of sweat by bacteria and yeasts that normally live on the skin.
(See also Introduction to Sweating Disorders.)
There are two types of sweat glands: the apocrine glands and the eccrine glands.
The apocrine glands secrete sweat into hair follicles. They are under the arms, in the genital area, around the anus, and around the nipples.
The eccrine glands secrete sweat directly onto the skin. They are nearly everywhere in the skin. Sweat secreted by these glands does not have a foul odor until it is broken down (decomposed) by bacteria and yeasts that normally live on the skin. After decomposition, the odor becomes foul.
Getting Under the Skin
The skin has 3 layers. Beneath the surface of the skin are nerves, nerve endings, glands, hair follicles, and blood vessels. Sweat is produced by glands in the dermis and reaches the surface of the skin through tiny ducts.
Treatment of Body Odor
Frequent skin washing with soap and water and clothing washing
Sometimes antibacterial creams
Use of deodorants or antiperspirants
Clothing should be washed often as well. People can also promptly remove and wash sweaty clothing and use deodorants or antiperspirants. Deodorants mask odor, and antiperspirants decrease sweat production.
Occasionally, other treatments are tried, such as injections of botulinum toxin or use of microwave-based devices, lasers, or surgery.