What is basal cell carcinoma?
Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer.
Fair-skinned people are more likely to get it than dark-skinned people
It usually grows on skin that has been exposed to the sun
Doctors usually remove this kind of skin cancer with surgery, but sometimes they treat it with chemotherapy or radiation
Unlike other cancers, basal cell carcinoma hardly ever spreads to other parts of the body or kills you
What causes basal cell carcinoma?
Basal cell carcinoma is often caused by sun exposure.
What are the symptoms of basal cell carcinoma?
Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.
Basal cell carcinoma is usually a growth (tumor) on your skin (usually on your head or neck) that is:
Small, shiny, firm, and raised
Almost clear to pink in color
Full of visible tiny blood vessels
Sometimes, with a thickened, pearly white outer border
It can also appear as:
Raised bumps that may break open and form scabs in the center
Flat pale or red patches that look like scars
Sores that bleed, form a scab, and heal over
Tumors are usually slow growing but can grow as much as a half inch (a little over 1 centimeter) in a year.
How can doctors tell if I have basal cell carcinoma?
To tell if you have this type of skin cancer, doctors will:
Do a biopsy (take out a small sample of skin to look at it under a microscope)
How do doctors treat basal cell carcinoma?
To treat basal cell carcinoma, doctors will remove the cancer in one of these ways:
Scrape and burn it with an electric needle
Cut it out with surgery
Kill the cancer with extreme cold (cryosurgery) or radiation
Put chemotherapy drugs on the cancer
If the cancer has spread to other parts of your body, your doctor may give you chemotherapy to take by mouth.
How can I prevent basal cell carcinoma?
The best way to prevent basal cell carcinoma is to limit sun exposure:
Stay out of the sun—sit in the shade, try to avoid the sun between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm
Don't sunbathe or use tanning beds
Wear protective clothing, such as long-sleeved shirts, pants, and hats with broad brims
Use sunscreen that’s at least 30 sun protection factor (SPF)—it's important to use more sunscreen every 2 hours and after swimming or sweating
See a doctor if you see a change in a skin growth that doesn't go away after a few weeks.