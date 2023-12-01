What are the symptoms of basal cell carcinoma?

Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Image Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Basal cell carcinoma is usually a growth (tumor) on your skin (usually on your head or neck) that is:

Small, shiny, firm, and raised

Almost clear to pink in color

Full of visible tiny blood vessels

Sometimes, with a thickened, pearly white outer border

It can also appear as:

Raised bumps that may break open and form scabs in the center

Flat pale or red patches that look like scars

Sores that bleed, form a scab, and heal over

Tumors are usually slow growing but can grow as much as a half inch (a little over 1 centimeter) in a year.