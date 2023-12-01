What are the symptoms of squamous cell carcinoma?

At first, a growth on your skin that is:

Thick, red, and scaly

Irregular in shape

Crusty

This growth doesn't heal or go away.

Examples of Squamous Cell Carcinoma Squamous Cell Carcinoma Squamous cell carcinomas can have various appearances. This photo shows one that is raised, scaly, and crusted. Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Squamous Cell Carcinoma (Arm) This red, irregular area on the arm was diagnosed as squamous cell carcinoma after a biopsy. © Springer Science+Business Media Squamous Cell Carcinoma (Earlobe) Squamous cell carcinomas can have various appearances. This photo shows an area that is scaly, crusted, and darker than the surrounding skin. It was diagnosed as squamous cell carcinoma after a biopsy. ... read more DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

If not treated, the growth can become: