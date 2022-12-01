The most common causes of sudden scrotal pain include

Twisting of a testis (testicular torsion)

Twisting of the testicular appendage (a small piece of tissue attached to the testis)

Inflammation of the epididymis (epididymitis)

Testicular torsion occurs when a testis twists on its spermatic cord. The twisting blocks blood flow to the testis, causing pain and sometimes death of the testis. Testicular torsion is more common in newborns and after puberty. Torsion can also occur in the testicular appendage, a small piece of basically functionless tissue that is left over from development of the embryo. Like testicular torsion, the twisting of the testicular appendage can block blood flow, causing pain. Torsion of the testicular appendage is more common among boys aged 7 to 14.

Epididymitis is inflammation of the coiled tube on top of the testis in which sperm mature. Epididymitis is the most common cause of scrotal pain in adults. Epididymitis is usually caused by an infection, typically a sexually transmitted one. However, sometimes there is no infection. In such cases, doctors believe the epididymis becomes inflamed by reverse flow of urine into the epididymis, perhaps because of straining (as when people lift something heavy).