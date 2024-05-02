Nausea and Vomiting in Adults

Less common causes of nausea and vomiting include

Brain or central nervous system disorders

Motion sickness

Metabolic changes or bodywide (systemic) illness

Psychological disorders

Chronic nausea and vomiting syndrome

Cyclic vomiting syndrome

The vomiting center in the brain also can be activated by certain brain or central nervous system disorders, including infections (such as meningitis and encephalitis), migraines, and disorders that increase pressure inside the skull (intracranial pressure). Disorders that increase intracranial pressure include brain tumors, brain hemorrhage, and severe head injuries.

The balance organs of the inner ear (vestibular apparatus) are connected to the vomiting center. This connection is why some people become nauseated by the movement of a boat, car, or airplane (motion sickness) and by certain disorders of the inner ear (such as labyrinthitis and positional vertigo).

Nausea and vomiting may also occur when there are metabolic changes in the body, such as during early pregnancy, or when people have very poorly controlled diabetes or severe liver failure or kidney failure.

Psychological problems also can cause nausea and vomiting. Such vomiting may be intentional. For instance, people who have bulimia make themselves vomit to lose weight. Or it may be unintentional. For instance, children who are afraid of going to school vomit as a response to their psychological distress.

Chronic nausea and vomiting syndrome is a centrally mediated syndrome or disorder of the gut-brain axis. That is, the nausea and vomiting are not caused by a physical or specific psychological disorder but rather may be a problem with the way the brain and gastrointestinal system communicate. In this syndrome, people have bothersome nausea, vomiting, or both that occur at least once a week for at least 6 months including the last 3 months and that have no identifiable cause after testing has been done.

Cyclic vomiting syndrome is an uncommon disorder in which people have severe attacks of vomiting (or sometimes only nausea) at varying intervals. People feel normal between attacks. Although it usually starts in childhood, it sometimes lasts until adulthood. Cyclic vomiting that begins in adulthood is often due to chronic marijuana (cannabis) use (cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome). The vomiting can be relieved by a hot shower and goes away after people stop using marijuana.