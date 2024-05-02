Regurgitation and Rumination

Regurgitation sometimes occurs with no apparent physical cause. Such regurgitation is called rumination.

In rumination, small amounts of food are regurgitated from the stomach, usually 15 to 30 minutes after eating. The material often passes all the way to the mouth where a person may chew it again and reswallow it.

Rumination is usually involuntary. However, for some people, the disorder is probably a learned habit and may be part of an eating disorder. Some people are able to voluntarily open their lower esophageal sphincter and propel stomach contents into the esophagus and throat by increasing pressure in the stomach via rhythmic contraction and relaxation of the diaphragm (the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen and that is responsible for each breath).

Rumination is common among infants. In adults, rumination most often occurs among people who have emotional disorders, especially during periods of stress.