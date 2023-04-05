An abdominal wall hernia is an opening or area of weakness in the abdominal wall through which abdominal contents can protrude.

An abdominal wall hernia causes a noticeable bulge but little discomfort.

The diagnosis is made by physical examination and sometimes ultrasonography.

Treatment involves surgery to repair the hernia.

(See also Overview of Gastrointestinal Emergencies.)

Abdominal hernias are very common, particularly among men. There are about 700,000 hernia operations each year in the United States. Hernias are usually named for the area in which they occur.

Common Places for Hernias

The abdominal wall is thick and tough in most places, so hernias usually occur in an area of weakness where a previous opening has closed. Heavy lifting or straining may make a hernia more obvious but does not cause a hernia to form.

Groin hernias Groin hernias include Inguinal hernias

Femoral hernias Inguinal hernias appear in the crease of the groin or in the scrotum. They are more common among men. There are two types, direct and indirect, depending on exactly where the hernia occurs. Inguinal hernias also occur in children. Inguinal Hernia (Right Groin) Hide Details This photo shows an inguinal hernia (apparent as a bulge) in the right groin. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY A femoral hernia may develop just below the crease of the groin in the middle of the thigh where the femoral artery and vein enter the leg. This type of hernia is more common among women.

Abdominal wall hernias Abdominal wall hernias (also called ventral hernias) include Umbilical hernias

Epigastric hernias

Incisional hernias Umbilical hernias occur around the navel (umbilicus). Many babies have a small umbilical hernia because the opening for the umbilical cord blood vessels did not close completely. In younger children, doctors sometimes monitor umbilical hernias to see whether they close on their own. Umbilical Hernia Hide Details This photo shows an umbilical hernia in a baby. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Some adults have an umbilical hernia because of obesity, pregnancy, or excess fluid in the abdomen (ascites). Epigastric hernias form through natural small defects in the midline of the upper abdominal wall (above the umbilicus). Incisional hernias sometimes form through a surgical incision in the abdominal wall. This type of hernia may develop many years after surgery. Incisional Hernia Hide Details This photo shows an abdominal hernia at the site of a prior incision. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Incarceration and strangulation Sometimes, a loop of intestine or a piece of fat becomes stuck in the hernia, a condition called incarceration. An incarcerated hernia can block (obstruct) the intestine. Rarely, the hernia traps the intestine so tightly that it cuts off the blood supply, a condition called strangulation. With strangulation, the trapped piece of intestine can develop gangrene in as few as 6 hours. With gangrene, the intestinal wall dies, usually causing rupture, which leads to peritonitis (inflammation and usually infection of the abdominal cavity), shock, and, if untreated, death. What Causes Intestinal Strangulation?

Sports hernias A sports hernia is not a true hernia because there is no opening or weakness in the abdominal wall. There is also no protrusion of abdominal contents. Instead, the disorder involves a tear of one or more muscles, tendons, or ligaments in the lower abdomen or groin, particularly where they attach to the pubic bone. The term sports hernia may have come about because the pain occurs in the same area as an inguinal hernia. Did You Know...

Symptoms of Abdominal Wall Hernias Most people usually notice only a bulge at the site of the hernia. Sometimes the hernia appears only with lifting, coughing, or straining. There is usually little or no discomfort, and the bulge can be pushed back in (reduced) by the person or a doctor. An incarcerated hernia is usually more painful, and the bulge cannot be reduced. A strangulated hernia causes steady, gradually increasing pain, typically with nausea and vomiting, cannot be reduced, and is tender when touched.

Diagnosis of Abdominal Wall Hernias A doctor's examination

Sometimes ultrasonography Doctors base the diagnosis of hernias mainly on an examination. Lumps in the groin that resemble hernias may be swollen lymph nodes or undescended testes. A swelling in the scrotum may be a varicocele (a condition in which the veins that carry blood from a testis widen), a spermatocele (a cyst in a sac that develops next to the coiled tube where sperm are stored until they mature [epididymis]), or a tumor in a testis. Sometimes the doctor does ultrasonography to help make the diagnosis.