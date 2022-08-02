There are 2 main ways ventilators get air into your lungs:

Through a plastic tube put into your windpipe (called invasive ventilation because the tube "invades" your body)

Through a tight-fitting face mask (called noninvasive ventilation)

Invasive ventilation is used for people who need the most help with their breathing. Doctors can put the tube into the windpipe through:

Your mouth (most common)

Your nose

A small cut in the front of your neck (called a tracheostomy)

You'll get a tracheostomy if you need to be on a ventilator for more than a few days. A tracheostomy tube goes into your windpipe below your voice box. That way the tube won't push on your vocal cords, which can damage them.

Having a tube in your nose or throat is uncomfortable, so you'll get medicine in your veins to keep you relaxed and comfortable.

Noninvasive ventilation is used if you're awake and breathing pretty well on your own but need some help. If you're unconscious or very weak, noninvasive ventilation doesn't work. That's because your tongue falls back into your throat and air from a mask can't get through.

With both invasive and noninvasive ventilation, doctors program the ventilator so you get the right amount of oxygen and the right number of breaths. The ventilator can tell if you're able to breathe a little on your own and adjusts to just assist your breathing.