What are the symptoms of a brain tumor in children?

What are the symptoms of a brain tumor in children?

Symptoms of brain tumors occur because the growing tumor puts pressure on the brain.

Infants may:

Seem irritable

Be sleepy or hard to wake up when they normally would be awake

Throw up

If the tumor starts early in infancy, your baby's head may appear too big.

Older children have similar symptoms, but they may also have:

Headaches

Vision problems, such as double vision (seeing 2 of the same object)

Trouble moving their eyes upward

Changes in mood, such as getting irritated more easily

Changes in alertness, such as being confused or drowsy

Other symptoms depend on where the tumor grows in the brain.